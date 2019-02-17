Free ice fishing weekend

This weekend, you could fish for free at several locations around the state.

We stopped by Brewer for Youth Ice Fishing Day.

Penobscot County Conservation Association hosted the event.

Holes and traps were set up and ready before fishers got there.

Bait and equipment were provided and toddlers and teens set out to find the perfect catch.

"It's designed to get people outdoors," said Tony Richard of the Board of Directors of the PCCA. "Children spend too much time inside. They need to spend more time outside. So it gives them an opportunity to maybe catch a brook trout!"

Fred Stewart, a Charter Rep for PCCA Troop 1, added, "As part of the club, we're encouraging younger people to get involved outdoors and just experience what our great state has to offer."

Organizers said they are excited to continue this tradition.