Free flu shots offered at annual Fall Heatlh Fair

It’s time to get the annual flu shot.

To help people get them, Northern Light AR Gould Hospital offered free flu shots and screenings at their annual Fall Health Fair Saturday.

Dozens of people waited for their turn to be vaccinated with the flu shot ahead of flu season.

Jay Reynolds, Senior Physician at AR Gould says this is an important step for people's health.

"It's important to get a flu shot every year, it's probably the most important thing we can do to prevent getting influenza or the flu. As we know that's a respiratory illness, it's already in Aroostook County, it can be very serious. Nationally, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized and thousands of people die every year from influenza, which in many instances can be prevented with getting vaccinated,” said Reynolds.

These free flu shots are offered to the community as a service to help keep the community safe and healthy.

