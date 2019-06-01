Free fishing for all this weekend in Maine

Summer has been slow to arrive in Maine this year, but the state's free summer fishing weekend is here right on schedule.

Everybody is allowed to fish for free without a license on Maine waterways on Saturday and Sunday. The offer is good for everyone except people who have had their licenses suspended or revoked. That includes residents and non-residents.

The state's normal fishing rules, such as bag and possession limits, are still in effect this weekend. The state has thousands of lakes and ponds and more than 30,000 miles of rivers and streams. Some of the most popular game species in the state are brook trout, brown trout and largemouth bass.