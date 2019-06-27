Free concerts to be held in Pickering Square on Thursday evenings

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) There will be Thursday night concerts in Bangor this summer, but in a different location than years past.
The "Pickering Square Sounds of Summer" concert series kicks off this week.
Each Thursday night from 6:30 to 7:30 a local band will offer a free performance.
The "Tough End String Band" will start things up.
The schedule is as follows:
June 27 - Tough End String Band
July 11 - Flash In The Pans
July 18 - 161 Band
July 25 - RetroRockerz
Aug. 1 - Orono Contra Band
Aug. 8 - Twisted String Band
Aug. 15 - Musical Merriment