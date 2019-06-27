Free concerts to be held in Pickering Square on Thursday evenings

There will be Thursday night concerts in Bangor this summer, but in a different location than years past.

The "Pickering Square Sounds of Summer" concert series kicks off this week.

Each Thursday night from 6:30 to 7:30 a local band will offer a free performance.

The "Tough End String Band" will start things up.

The schedule is as follows:

June 27 - Tough End String Band

July 11 - Flash In The Pans

July 18 - 161 Band

July 25 - RetroRockerz

Aug. 1 - Orono Contra Band

Aug. 8 - Twisted String Band

Aug. 15 - Musical Merriment