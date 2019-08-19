Free concert tickets for military and first responders

It's Military and First Responder Appreciation Night at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor this Thursday.

Waterfront Concerts is offering active, retired, reserve, and military veterans, as well as police, fire, EMS, and dispatch first responders free concert tickets.

Each person gets up to two free tickets for themselves and their spouse or family member to the Brantley Gilbert show.

Alex Gray of Waterfront Concerts says, "Brantley Gilbert, a big supporter of military and first responders so we were able to, we try to annually work with one artist and carve out a date that will include free tickets for people who traditionally run into the bad when the rest of us run away from it."

To claim your free tickets, you can visit the Maine Military and Community Network booth located across the street from the venue after 3pm on Thursday.

You're asked to bring your military ID, First Responder ID, paperwork, or uniform t-shirt.