Free community meal in Thorndike, Santa comes for tree lighting

Santa Clause is coming all the way from the north pole to visit kids in Thorndike on Saturday.

He will be at the Thorndike Town Office at 5 p.m. to help light up the Christmas tree.

But before Santa comes in on his sleigh, there's a free community dinner at 3.

The meal includes ham, turkey, stuffing, mac and cheese and more.

And while kids are telling the big man himself what they want for Christmas and taking photos, there will be Christmas carols, cookies, and hot chocolate, too.