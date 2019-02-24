Free community meal in Bar Harbor marks one year of bringing people together

A free weekly dinner that's marking one year in Bar Harbor continues to bring the community together.

Open Table MDI was born out of the desire to inspire a strong and inclusive community through sharing a meal and connecting people to real food. It mirrors a similar meal in the area that wrapped up a few years ago.

Since February 2018, Open Table MDI has served over 6,000 meals. The meals started with 40 to 50 people. Now 150 people or more come on a regular basis each week.

The community dinner program provides healthy and delicious meals produced from organic and local sources when possible. Dinner is served each Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church at 29 Mount Desert Street. The program is free and open to all.

Folks can help out by volunteering to cook, prepare for the dinner or clean up. Local musicians are also welcome to play at the dinner and financial donations to purchase the food are accepted, too.

Open Table MDI partners with Healthy Acadia as its 501(c)(3) non-profit home. For more information, visit www.opentablemdi.org or Facebook at Open Table MDI.