Free car seat safety checks are being offered Saturday in Bangor.

Eastern Maine Medical Center and Safe Kids Maine are teaming up with Quirk Chevrolet.

Technicians will look for recalls and make sure every car seat is the right size and properly installed.

The clinic goes from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Quirk Chevy on Hogan Road.

You can make an appointment by visiting maineseatcheck.org.