Free car seat safety check held in Bangor

A free safety car seat check was held in Bangor Saturday.

Technicians were on hand checking for recalls and making sure parents now to properly install their child's car seat.

We're told that every car is different and its important to read the manuals that comes with it.

"This is the most important thing that's keeping your child safe in the vehicle and if it's not used correctly you could have major injuries from that and obviously that's why we are using car seats to prevent those injuries," said nursing technician, Rebekah Cyr.

The free checks are sponsored by Eastern Maine Medical Center and Safe Kids Maine.

Technicians are at Quirk Chevrolet every third Saturday of the month.

