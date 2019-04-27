Free car seat inspection at Quirk Chevrolet

Folks were able to stop in at Quirk Chevrolet to have their car seats checked to make sure they are safe for their child.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Safe Kids Maine and Quirk Chevrolet partnered to offer the free safety checks.

Expert technicians checked for recalls and evaluated ever car seat to make sure they are the correct size.

They also showed the correct way to install the seat in the car.

"Unfortunately, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death and injury for children so it is really really important. We know many seats are misused and that seats aren't being used properly and fitted properly to kids so it is really important. Even if you think you are doing it right you should still come down and have your seat checked just to be sure."

To find out more you can visit MaineSeatCheck.org.