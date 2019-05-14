Free bike repair clinic being held

May is National Bike Month and that means bicyclists will be out and about.

Because of that Rose Bicycle is partnering with the Maine Discovery Museum to hold a free bike repair clinic.

The clinic will be on the first floor of the museum on Thursday, May 16th from noon to 1 p.m.

Folks are encouraged to bring in their bikes to have them looked over and fixed if need be.

"The best thing for the bike community is to be aware of the condition of their bike and to know what they can fix themselves and then what they need to bring it to the shops for."

Bicyclists can ask questions and watch demos on bikes as well.