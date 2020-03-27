Free app available provides simple guidelines to help save someone overdosing

Maine's state government and the University of Maine say a new mobile phone app can help reduce deaths from opioid overdoses.

We spoke with Alexander Rezk, a research assistant and graduate student who was involved with the development of the free app called OD-ME.

It provides simple naloxone administration instructions.

He says while this isn't meant to be a stand-in for formal naloxone use training he hopes this is an easy-to-use emergency response and educational tool for people and possibly save lives.

"You know I would hope that being on a smartphone it can be something that can be a strong part of the support networks that people in substance abuse disorder scenarios can have not only for themselves as individuals but for their friends and family," said Rezk.

The Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center and the VEMI Laboratory at UMaine developed the app.

It provides step-by-step audio and visual guidance on how to perform rescue breathing and other tools.

You can also give anonymous feedback if you do use it.