Free Webinar to discuss worker's compensation insurance

As the pandemic continues to erode our economy, a lot of small business owners have 'what if' questions.

The Maine State Chamber plans to answer those tomorrow.

[TAKE :CG]

{***TAKE CG FS***}

They're hosting a webinar at 11 a.m. to discuss the increasing unknowns surrounding businesses.

In particular- worker's compenstation insurance.

Other topics include paid sick leave, and the Paycheck Protection program.

It is free to participate.

You do need to register for the webinar. Click on this link now to do so.

As the pandemic continues to erode our economy, a lot of small business owners have 'what if' questions.

The Maine State Chamber plans to answer those tomorrow.

[TAKE :CG]

{***TAKE CG FS***}

They're hosting a webinar at 11 a.m. to discuss the increasing unknowns surrounding businesses.

In particular- worker's compenstation insurance.

Other topics include paid sick leave, and the Paycheck Protection program.

It is free to participate.

You do need to register for the webinar. Click on this link now to do so.

https://web.mainechamber.org/events/Webinar-The-Intersection-of-Workers-Comp-and-COVID19-445/details