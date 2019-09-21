Folks who live in Orrington, Hampden and surrounding communities can now sign up for free smoke alarms.

They'll be installed on Friday, October 4th during the United Way's Fall Day of Caring.

The United Way of Eastern Maine is partnering with the American Red Cross for the free program.

In addition to installing the battery-powered smoke alarms, teams will check existing alarms and help residents create escape plans in case of a fire or other emergency in the home.

You can sign up for an appointment by logging onto Sound the Alarm dot org slash Maine or call 874-1192 and choose Option 3.

Since its launch in 2014, the Home Fire Campaign has saved 11 lives in Maine, according to the Red Cross.

