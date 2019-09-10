Free Lyme education conference in Brewer Saturday

The ongoing effort to educate people about Lyme disease will continue this Saturday in Brewer.

Photo: Kaldari / Wikipedia

MaineLyme is holding an awareness, prevention and education conference at the Brewer Community School.

It's free.

Seating is on a first come, first served basis.

Some of the top minds on the topic will give presentations.

The hope is it will help parents of kids with Lyme navigate difficult waters.

"A lot of questions from parents who have sick children and who don't know how to deal with them in the school setting or at home," said former MaineLyme President Happy Dickey. "And want educators, school nurses, other parents and children to be more informed about the issues that kids with Lyme disease go through."

Doors open at 7:30 Saturday morning, with the conference running from 8 to 3:30.

There will be a break for lunch.