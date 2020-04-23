Free Health Care Guidance

Free help is available for Mainers worried about losing or paying for health insurance.

Those who are uninsured, who recently lost job-based insurance or had a change in income are all potentially eligible for MaineCare or Marketplace health insurance.

Consumers for Affordable Health Care is providing free guidance to help those groups navigate the health care system. The non-profit group urges folks to call sooner than later since some options are time limited.

Their toll free number is 1-800-965-7476.