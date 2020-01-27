UMA Dental Clinic available for children, free

UMA will host the clinic in partnership with the American Dental Association on Friday, February 21 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm at the UMA Dental Hygiene Clinic located on UMA's Bangor campus at 201 Texas Avenue in Bangor.

Children ages one to 18, who do not have a dentist, can schedule free dental appointments to get cleanings, exams, x-rays, fluoride treatments, sealants and dental hygiene education. Students from UMA's Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting programs will be conducting the appointments with the aid of local volunteer dentists and faculty members from UMA's Dental Health Programs.

For more information about the event, and to make an appointment, contact Bonny Largay at 262-7872.