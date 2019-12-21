Free Christmas meals offered at various places throughout the area

The Belfast Soup Kitchen is hosting a free holiday dinner on Christmas day. It’s at the Belfast Boathouse at 34 Commercial St. Doors open at 8 a.m. and dinner will be served from noon until everyone is fed.

For information on how to donate to the meal or volunteer, call the Belfast Soup Kitchen at 338-4845.

-----------------------------

The Belfast United Methodist Church will host a free community Christmas dinner. Gathering begins at 11:30 a.m. Dinner will be served at noon. The church is at 23 Mill Lane in East Belfast. For more information, call the church at 338-5575.

-----------------------------

A free community holiday meal will be December 25th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Saint Dunstan‘s Church at 134 State Street in Ellsworth. Contact Nikki Martin at 812-0047 for more information.

---------------------------

A community Christmas dinner is set for December 25th at the Prospect Community Center at 962 Bangor Road in Prospect. Donations will be excepted at the door. If you’re planning to attend, donate food or volunteer, call Fred Swift at 975-4008 or Billie Allen at 930-0623.

