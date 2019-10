Free cat microchipping is taking place in Thomaston all this month.

The Pope Memorial Humane Society is offering the service through the end of October.

The shelter says just because your cat doesn't go outdoors, doesn't mean they're safe. In fact, the majority of their missing cat reports are those labeled indoor only.

You don't have to live in Knox County to take advantage of the free service.

To set up an appointment, call 594-2200.