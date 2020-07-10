Fraudulent claims continue to plague ME Department of Labor

The Maine Department of Labor offered an update Friday on the state's unemployment program.

They discussed the issues they've dealt with and how they hope to correct some of the problems.

According to the Maine Department of Labor, 83% of unemployment claims in Maine have been paid out since March.

That accounts for more than a billion dollars.

At the end of the month, the $600 supplemental benefit is set to expire.

There's an effort underway to extend that federal funding, a measure that has gone through the House and is now in the Senate.

The Maine AFL CIO is calling on Senators Collins and King to take action.

"I think most importantly we know that if we let this expire, the thermometer on human suffering will spike immediately," said Executive Director Matt Schlobohm.

With all that money out there, Catherine Wolf has been applying for four months, with no luck.

"That's great the people that got the billion dollars, but there's something wrong," she told TV5 Friday. "It's not the people. It's got to be something, and no one is talking about that. That's what's frustrating, that people aren't getting their unemployment."

She says she's been left extremely frustrated by the process, and there is a disconnect with employees.

"I think it's a lack of information, and it's coming from the top. From the very top, we never see their faces," she said. "They are not taking the brunt of it. It's the people picking up that phone, which isn't right."

During Friday's briefing, Commissioner Laura Fortman addressed the

17% of claims yet to be paid out, where Wolf finds herself.

She says the biggest issue is fraud.

"Across the country, the potential for up to, they are estimating $26 billion in fraud is out there," said Fortman. "I can't stress how challenging the fraud, all the need responding to fraud has been. Things in the past that we would have in the past perhaps been a little bit less focused on have suddenly become much more important to us."

With all that manpower assigned to fraudulent claims, perhaps help is on the way.

The commissioner says they have hired 40 new employees..

24 will start Monday.