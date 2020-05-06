Franks Bakery reopens to the public

Franks Bakery in Bangor opened its doors to the public today for the first time since late March.

Owner Brett Soucy says there was a line outside early this morning.

They are taking precautions to stay safe, asking customers to maintain physical distancing and to wear masks if possible.

Plexiglass panels have been installed over the counters, and cleaning and sanitizing have been prioritized.

Soucy says they’re happy to be back and are focusing on meals with a different special dinner every night of the week.

“One of the disadvantages we have here at the bakery is that the name of us is Frank’s Bakery. We do a lot of meals. We feed a lot of people. There’s a lot of people in the community that depend on us. That’s why in the beginning before we closed, we felt such a sense of urgency to stay open for the community.”

Their hours have also changed slightly.

Monday - Thursday 6am to 6pm

Friday: 6am to 7:30 pm

Saturday: 6am to 6pm

To keep up with the latest, you can follow them on Facebook.