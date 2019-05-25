Franklin man life flighted to hospital following Hancock accident

Maine State Police say a Franklin man was life flighted to a Bangor hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle accident in Hancock Saturday afternoon.

Police say the 52-year-old man and his wife, were traveling on Route 1 when a car driven by a 76-year-old Hancock man was making a turn out of a mobile home park onto Route 1.

Authorities say the 76-year-old driver went into the path of the motorcycle and the motorcycle driver was unable to avoid the man's car, crashed into it and both people were ejected from the motorcycle.

Police say both people riding the motorcycle were not wearing helmets.

Police say the passenger on the motorcycle was taken to an Ellsworth hospital with minor injuries.