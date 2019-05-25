UPDATE: Franklin man flown to hospital following Hancock accident

A Franklin man was seriously injured Saturday afternoon when a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle in Hancock.

Authorities say 52-year-old Wesley Corbin and his wife were driving east on Route 1 around 11:30 a.m. when a car driven by 76-year-old Florence French of Hancock pulled out from a mobile home park and crashed into the path of the motorcycle.

Police say both Corbin and his wife were thrown from the motorcycle.

We're told Corbin suffered serious injuries and was later flown to a Bangor hospital.

Corbin's wife was taken to an Ellsworth hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say neither Corbin or his wife were wearing helmets.

