Franklin man facing multiple charges after alleged break-in and assault

A Franklin man is facing numerous charges after authorities say he broke into a home, assaulted a woman, and stole a car.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, they received a 911 call Wednesday morning that 39-year-old Damian Franklin was breaking into a home.

Officials say he broke down a door, assaulted a woman, and disconnected a phone line so another woman there couldn't continue speaking with dispatchers.

We're told Franklin fled the home in a stolen vehicle and deputies found him in it a short time later.

Authorities say his license was suspended and he was under the influence of alcohol.

Among the charges he faces are burglary, domestic violence assault, and terrorizing.