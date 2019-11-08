Franklin man facing charges after busted in Brewer with $8K worth of heroin

A man from Franklin is facing drug charges after authorities say he was working to sell heroin in the Ellsworth area.

35-year-old David Hudson was arrested Thursday in Brewer.

State drug agents say they got a tip he'd be passing through with drugs from out of state.

Officials say they seized about $8,000 worth of heroin and some cocaine from his car.

Hudson was free on bail for another drug trafficking arrest in July.

He's now back in jail charged with aggravated heroin trafficking, illegally importing heroin and violating bail.