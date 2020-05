A New Vineyard man who police say broke into a local home is facing charges for hurting the homeowner, too.

According to authorities, around 8 o'clock Sunday morning 41 year old Wilfred Daggett entered a home on Anson Valley Road.

They say during the burglary, Daggett grabbed the homeowner by the throat.

He is charged with burglary and assault.

He was arrested and later released on $500 bail.