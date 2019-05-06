Franklin County man accused of gross sexual assault

A transient from Franklin County is accused of drugging and raping a woman.

Sheriff Scott Nichols says 31-year-old Christopher Burnham and the woman were acquainted.

The woman is said to have reported that she had been given a drink by Burnham and then had limited memory of anything else that happened that night.

She told police when she came to, she was in different clothes in a car on either a snowmobile or ATV trail and didn't know where she was.

Burnham's charged with gross sexual assault and is being held on $20,000 bail.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.