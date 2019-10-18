Franklin Co. men indicted in gas reward cards scheme that cost thousands

Four men have been formally charged with theft after being accused of stealing $134,000 using gas reward points in East Wilton.

The Sun Journal reports all of them were employees of Gould's Service Station, along with two juveniles accused in the case.

19-year-old Zachary Armstrong of Wilton and 19-year-old Kevin Farrington are charged with the crime.

They were arrested in August along with 54-year-old Scott Lavoie of Wilton and 18-year-old Preston Riley of Wilton.

The newspaper reports the scheme involved opening reward card accounts, then adding fraudulent points to them.

Those points were allegedly used to buy gas for customers who then gave the suspects cash.