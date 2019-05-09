Frankfort Fire Department holds annual plant sale

Spring is definitely in full bloom in Frankfort and just in time for Mother's Day.

The Frankfort Fire Department is holding its annual plant sale - the perfect chance to get your hands on something special for mom. It's a tradition dating back twenty years now.

Friday and Saturday you can head over to 7 Main Road North and see everything they have to offer.

Sandra Anderson said, "Hanging baskets, six packs, 5-inch pots. You name it, we have it. We have pansies we have geraniums, everything just about."

They're open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the next two days.

Money raised benefits the Frankfort Fire Department.