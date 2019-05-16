Franco-American Day celebrated at State House

It was Franco-American Day at the State House Thursday.

Maine, of course, has a rich history of French descent, and many state lawmakers are part of that.

At Thursday's celebration, several people were inducted into the Franco-American Hall of Fame including Alphonse Poulin, a dancer, choreographer, and teacher who performed all around the world.

He started at the Boston Ballet Company and has come back to Maine after growing up in Augusta.

"I'm very proud, and I'm very honored," said Poulin. "I wish my parents had been here to witness this, although my brothers and sisters are here today, so that meant a lot to me as well -- and my friends. And I'm happy to be back in Maine. It's such a beautiful state."

Poulin says people should be proud of their French heritage and continue speaking the language.

He also told us he met a long-lost relative at today's celebration.