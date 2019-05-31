Foxcroft Academy Marching Band contributes to the magic of Disney World

Students from Foxcroft Academy recently had a magical experience in Florida.

The marching band spent months practicing for their audition to play at Walt Disney World.

The audition tape they sent to Disney showed them marching in snow covered streets - a big difference from the 90 degree temperatures they performed in last week.

Thanks to support from their community, they were able to raise enough money for the trip.

This year's group was only the second class in Foxcroft Academy's history to perform at Magic Kingdom.

Follow this link to watch their performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPBzc8f4Juo