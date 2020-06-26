Fourth employee at Bath Iron Works tests positive for coronavirus, company says

Bath Iron Works confirmed Thursday that a fourth worker at the shipyard has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company said the worker was last at the shipyard on June 18. No other information about the worker was released.

Employees who came in close contact with the worker have been contacted.

Company officials said they continue to urge employees with symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive to self-report to BIW management.

The first two cases were in March, and the third was in late May.

All three employees have since returned to work.

The positive case comes amid a strike involving workers of the shipyard's largest union.