The fourth annual Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival went on Saturday afternoon.

More than thirty Maine brewers are there offering samples of beer.

There's also plenty of food vendors and shopping.

The event is to benefit revitalizing downtown Skowhegan.

"We've seen an uptick in ticket sales ahead of time which is great. And we've actually decided because it gets a little tight in here once we hit about 1,100 people. So we've capped ticket sales this year and so we've actually are within 100 of selling out," said Kristina Cannon, the Executive Director of Main Street Skowhegan.