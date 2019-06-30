Fourteen names added to the Maine Murder Victims Memorial in Augusta

Families gathered to remember those who were killed at the hands of another.

The Maine Murder Victims Memorial added fourteen names Sunday afternoon.

Families in attendance showed support for others who were grieving the loss of a loved one.

Many shared with each other memories of the victims before the ceremony.

Others spoke to why having a community like theirs is so important.

"We are all here for the same reason. We all lost a loved one to the hands of someone else. It's a terrible thing to have happen, we have to have these gatherings to keep our loved ones alive," said Vance Ginn of Abbott.

"This group has helped me out...and I like the fact that I meet new people and then I can support them as well. It's hard thing when your loved one's taken away and you don't know how to understand...it unless somebody else goes through what you did," said Patty Tompkins of Massachusetts.

After the ceremony, loved ones of each victim left flowers at the base of the memorial.

