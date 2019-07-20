Fourteen hour police stand off comes to peaceful end

Police were involved with a fourteen hour standoff on Johnson Mill Road in Orrington today.

The standoff that began at approximately 5 a.m. ended shortly after 7 p.m. with three arrests.

The three people arrested were Steven Nason, the home owner at the center of the stand off.

Michelle Gleason from Glenburn, and Jonah Ash also from Glenburn.

Nason and Gleason were both charged with Aggravated Assault and Robbery.

Police say they were grateful this incident ended peacefully.

"Our goal was to try to resolve this situation peacefully, to the best of our ability. Happy to report that all three subjects are in custody. It has been resolved peacefully," said Lieutenant Michael Johnston of the Maine State Police.

Police said Nason and Gleason are expected to see additional charges in the coming days.

Nason also had an outstanding arrest warrant from Kennebec County.

