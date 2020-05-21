Four people hospitalized following Newburgh crash

A two-car crash in Newburgh sent four people to the hospital Thursday - including two children.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Western Avenue and Chapman Road just after noon.

They say a car with one adult and two juveniles and a car with one adult slammed into each other head-on.

"They were both traveling, one was making a left-hand turn onto Chapman Road from Western Avenue and turned into the lane of somebody that was going on Western Avenue," said Penobscot County Deputy Sheriff Daniel Gastia.

The extent of the injuries are unknown, but authorities say they are not life threatening.

That portion of the road was closed for a few hours while the scene was cleared.

