Four people hospitalized following Clifton crash

Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Clifton Friday morning.

Just before 11:00 a.m., an off-duty officer spotted a car that had rolled over in the woods on the side of Route 9.

LifeFlight was called in for at least one of the occupants.

We're told injuries to the four people ranged from minor to serious.

"The vehicle appeared to be traveling west, toward Brewer. It left the road, crossing the eastbound lane, striking a driveway, putting the vehicle airborne until it rolled over into the woods," said Penobscot County Sheriff, Troy Morton.

The crash remains under investigation.