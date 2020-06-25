Four people facing charges after drug bust at Pittsfield Motor Inn

Four people are facing charges after a drug bust at the Pittsfield Motor Inn.

Police say arrests were made Wednesday morning at the motel.

They say drugs were being sold from one of the motel rooms.

They found 15 grams of heroin, a small amount of Fentanyl, more than $800 in cash and other drug-related paraphernalia.

47-year-old Lori Norrie, 31-year-old Joshua Cookson and 27-year-old Shanna Vicnaire were arrested.

They're facing drug trafficking and possession charges

51-year-old Shawn Vicnaire was issued a summons for drug trafficking.

They're all from Pittsfield.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office and the Pittsfield Police Department say they've been investigating this for the last several weeks.

Bail was set for the three arrested at $5,000 each.

They are all expected to be in court in September.

More charges are likely.

