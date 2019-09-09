Four people displaced by Ellsworth apartment fire

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire to break out in an apartment building in Ellsworth Saturday night.

Crews were called to State Street a little after 8 p.m.

According to Ellsworth Fire Chief Richard Tupper, four people lived in the two-unit building. They were already outside when crews arrived.

Flames were coming from the outside of the apartment. Crews were able to extinguish them quickly and save the building.

The Red Cross is now helping out the four residents. The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.