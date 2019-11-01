Four people arrested in Augusta after police receive reports of people being "held against their will"

Four people were arrested by Augusta Police last night after police were told people were being held against their will.

All four people live at an apartment on Water Street.

41-year-old Jennifer Nisby of Augusta is charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

33-year-old Jess Legendre of Augusta was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Two people from New York, 19-year-old Cinque Witherspoon and 28-year-old Shayla Davis are charged with criminal threatening.

More charges are pending.