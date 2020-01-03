Four daily newspapers in Maine will stop print Monday editions

Four daily newspapers in Maine will stop putting out print editions on Mondays and will publish them online instead.

The Portland Press Herald reports the change will impact the Herald, the Morning Sentinel in Waterville, the Kennebec Journal in Augusta and the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Monday print editions will stop March 2nd.

The CEO of Masthead Maine, which publishes the papers, says it's an effort to cut costs, without cutting newsroom jobs.

The Herald reports the company is following an industry trend based on an increase in digital news and a drop in print advertising revenue.

At least 100 U.S. daily newspapers over the past 15 years have cut the number of print editions they produce each week.

CEO Lisa DeSisto did not say how much money would be saved by the move, but no jobs are being eliminated

