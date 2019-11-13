Four newly elected Bangor City Council members sworn in and new City Council Chair elected

A meeting today at Bangor City Hall to welcome four newly elected council members and elect a new City Council Chair.

Daniel Tremble, Angela Okafor, Richard Fournier, and Susan Hawes were all sworn into the council.

Clare Davitt was elected as the new Bangor City Council Chair.

She says she's excited to get items on her agenda rolling.

"I think collaboration is going to be key. I think there is a lot of great ideas on the table. One of the things everybody talked about is transportation so I think we are really united on that front. But, honesty and transparency is what we hear all the time from people in the community and that's something we need in our council as well. So I think we have a lot of reasonable and excited folks."

Davitt says housing should also a key focus of the council.