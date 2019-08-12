Four injured in horse-drawn wagon crash in Clinton

A freak accident is what police are calling a crash involving a horse-drawn wagon in Clinton that left four people injured, one of them critically.

According to Clinton police, one of the two horses became bothered and broke out of its bridle. When the driver stepped off the wagon to fix the harness, the animals suddenly took off.

The large wagon first hit a telephone pole, ejecting two of its passengers. It then hit a vehicle and another telephone pole, with two people still inside, according to Clinton Police Officer Phil DiLuca.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Water Street.

A deputy with the Kennebec County Sheriff's department was on scene within a minute or two.

One of the people thrown from the wagon was flown to the hospital with critical injuries. The other three riders were take to the hospital with broken bones and cuts injuries, according to police. At least one of them is still hospitalized.

The names of those involved were not released.

The horses were not injured.

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office is investigating with assistance from the Clinton Police Department.