Four firefighters involved in crash in Kenduskeag while on their way to reported fire in Glenburn

Three members of the Hudson Fire Department were injured last night when they were involved in a crash on their way to a building fire in Glenburn.

It happened around 10 on Townhouse Road in Kenduskeag.

According to Hudson Fire Chief Josh Lilley, four firefighters were together in a pickup truck when they hit a utility pole and a large rock.

The crash temporarily knocked out power for some residents in that area.

The firefighters who were hurt were taken to the hospital and later released.

The truck, which is not department owned, is a total loss.

The fire in Glenburn was not serious.

Chief Lilley tells TV5 he is looking into the situation to determine if any department policies were violated.

