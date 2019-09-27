Four arrested after Friday morning search of China home

Four people were charged after authorities searched a home on the Vassalboro Road in China early this morning.

31-year-old Thrisha Scott and 34-year-old Patrick Parsons, both of china, are charged with drug trafficking and theft.

A 17-year-old girl who was in the house faces the same charges and is being held at a youth detention facility.

DHHS was called in to help five young children who were inside the home at the time it was searched.

Police describe the scene as being littered with bottles of urine and dog feces.

Police say they found drugs, about $3,000 in cash, and firearms, two of which were stolen in a burglary.

Also arrested 22-year-old Justin Lugo of New York who is wanted by police in that state.

Lugo was taken to a hospital after being bitten by a police dog.

Scott and Parsons are each being held on $50,000 bail.