Four Bangor businesses host open house

Four local businesses got together to host an Open House Saturday.

The businesses of 139 State Street include Danielle Pease Photography, E. Mae Media Arts, Sacred Core Wellness, and Spurwink.

Each business opened their doors so folks could ask questions and owners could give demonstrations.

This is Spurwink's first office in the Bangor area.

There they will house A Family for ME, their Treatment Foster Care program, and a number of other programs.

Danielle Pease has been in the space for two years now.

She says it’s nice to have neighbors and be a part of business on State Street.

“It definitely brings more people and more awareness,” said Pease. “I feel like the businesses in the area are expanding and growing in a good way."

Each business also gave out free drawings for prizes.

