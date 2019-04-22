Founder of the Katahdin Times weekly newspaper in Millinocket passes away

The founder of the Katahdin Times weekly newspaper in Millinocket has died.

Anne Erickson passed away last Wednesday in Bangor at the age of 88.

Erickson worked as the Millinocket correspondent for the Bangor Daily News for more than a decade before starting her own newspaper, the Katahdin Times, in 1976.

Her obituary says she filled every position there - editor, chief story writer, advertising director, photographer, photo developer and print editor.

The newspaper ended publication in 2009.

A memorial service is set for May 11th at 1 p.m. at The First Congregational Church of Millinocket.

