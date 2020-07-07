Founder of Penobscot Island Air dies unexpectedly

OWLS HEAD, Maine (WABI) - The founder of Penobscot Island Air, Kevin Waters, died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday.
The air service offers travel between island communities around Maine's mid-coast.
The announcement was made on their Facebook page.
In part it reads:
"It is with great sadness we have to report that we lost a truly great man. Kevin befriended anyone and everyone, he did this because he was an exceptionally big-hearted man that believed in taking care of others with little regard for his own needs."
Waters founded the air service in 2004 by flying a leased plane to the islands of Penobscot Bay.