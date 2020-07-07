Founder of Penobscot Island Air dies unexpectedly

The founder of Penobscot Island Air, Kevin Waters, died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday.

The air service offers travel between island communities around Maine's mid-coast.

The announcement was made on their Facebook page.

In part it reads:

"It is with great sadness we have to report that we lost a truly great man. Kevin befriended anyone and everyone, he did this because he was an exceptionally big-hearted man that believed in taking care of others with little regard for his own needs."

Waters founded the air service in 2004 by flying a leased plane to the islands of Penobscot Bay.

