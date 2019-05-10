"Fostering Financial Education in Maine Schools Conference" held in Augusta

Teachers from around the state gathered at the Augusta Civic Center.

It was part of the "Fostering Financial Education in Maine Schools Conference."

In its 10th year, the event brings out more than 150 teachers ranging from grades k-through-12.

They're learning about personal finance and economics which they can apply to their classrooms.

Mary Dyer, President of Maine JumpStart Coalition, said, "As students peruse higher education and consider borrowing and credit cards and all of the issues that they will face as young adults and into adulthood, it's really important that during their k through 12 educational experience we provide them with that work."

To learn more about Maine JumpStart visit mejumpstart.org