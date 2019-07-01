Fort Williams visitors must now pay to park

Parking is no longer free for out-of-town visitors to a Maine park where a popular historic lighthouse is located.

Parking fees at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth went into effect Monday.

The park is home to the much-loved and much-photographed Portland Head Light.

It now costs $2 an hour to park, with a two-hour minimum. A full day pass costs $10 and a season pass costs $15. Residents of Cape Elizabeth can park for free if they display a current Recycling Center Permit.

Fees will be charged from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from May 1st to November 1st.

Passes can be purchased by credit card only at meters in the park.

The town council approved the fees in March.